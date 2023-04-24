Windthorst ISD finds itself in a unique predicament for upcoming school board election

WINDTHORST, Texas (KAUZ) - With early voting for their school board elections underway, Windthorst ISD finds themselves in a predicament involving one candidate.

Brad Wolf of Windthorst was running for place seven alongside Alysha Humpert.

In an unfortunate turn of events Brad Wolf passed away on Mar. 3 earlier this year, however, that was not the end of his campaign.

Due to election laws, Wolf must remain on the ballot, and can be voted for during the election period.

Should Wolf receive enough votes to win the election, the school board has two options on how to proceed based on the Windthorst “Filling a Vacancy” code.

The board can hold a special election to appoint a new board member, or appoint a new board member within 180 days.

According to that policy, should the WISD school board appoint a board member, the unexpired term would be up for election in the next called election.

