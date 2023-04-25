Email City Guide
Former Wichita Falls dealership president booked on new charges

Anthony Patterson
Anthony Patterson(Wichita County)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Anthony Patterson has been booked back into the Wichita County Jail with five new charges listed on the Wichita County Jail roster.

According to the jail roster, Patterson has been charged with four counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and one charge of Sexual Performance by a Child Under 14 years old.

No details of these new charges have been released. These charges total $2,500,000, with each of the five separately being $500,000.

Anthony Ryan Patterson bonded out of the Wichita County Jail on May 21, 2021. After Patterson was arrested on multiple counts of trafficking of a person and indecency with a child. His original bond had been set at $400,000.

This is a developing story, stick with News Channel 6 as we learn more.

