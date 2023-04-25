Funeral service for Petrolia ISD coach to be held

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A funeral service for Petrolia ISD coach, Patrick Joe Maxwell Jr., will be held on April 25.

The service will be held at the Great Hall of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic in Wichita Falls.

Maxwell’s obituary said visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Funeral Rites will be held in the church at 11:00 a.m.

Petrolia ISD will be providing transportation to the service for students.

Maxwell was killed in a wreck on State Highway 79 on April 20.

According to the obituary, Maxwell’s family suggests memorials be made in Pat’s name to the Miracle League of Wichita Falls, which can be done here.

