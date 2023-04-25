Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Funeral service for Petrolia ISD coach to be held

Petrolia ISD coach, Patrick Joe Maxwell, Jr.
Petrolia ISD coach, Patrick Joe Maxwell, Jr.(Petrolia ISD)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A funeral service for Petrolia ISD coach, Patrick Joe Maxwell Jr., will be held on April 25.

The service will be held at the Great Hall of Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic in Wichita Falls.

Maxwell’s obituary said visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Funeral Rites will be held in the church at 11:00 a.m.

Petrolia ISD will be providing transportation to the service for students.

Maxwell was killed in a wreck on State Highway 79 on April 20.

According to the obituary, Maxwell’s family suggests memorials be made in Pat’s name to the Miracle League of Wichita Falls, which can be done here.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD: Child dies following shooting on Featherston
Shooting on Featherston
Shooting on Featherston sends one to the hospital
.
Throckmorton CISD receives mass casualty threat
Jaime Clark, Henrietta ISD superintendent finalist
Henrietta ISD names superintendent finalist
The homicide is currently under investigation and more information will be released when it...
Rockwall PD search for potential victims from Lawton, Oklahoma

Latest News

Throckmorton County
A Throckmorton parent speaks out after threat made to Throckmorton CISD
MSU Texas counseling center upgrades
Midwestern State’s counseling center is making upgrades to meet students needs
Pressed Dry Cleaners offering free graduation cleaning
Pressed Dry Cleaners offering free graduation cleaning
.
Windthorst ISD finds itself in a unique predicament for upcoming school board election