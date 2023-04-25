Nocona to host 18th Bull-Fest

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Johnny Locke joined us in the studio to talk about the 18th Bull-Fest hosted by The City of Nocona.

The Bull-Fest is scheduled for 8 p.m. on May 6 at the Saint Jo Riding Club Arena.

The Bull-Fest will feature a flag presentation, bull riders from around the country and bulls from Big L Rodeo Company, Locke Bucking Bulls and more.

This event will also feature sheep riding for kids, a calf scramble and a lady’s steer scramble.

A dance featuring Colton Rio will be on the main stage after the champion bull rider is announced.

Advanced tickets may be purchased in Nocona at Conoco One stop, Fuel World and The Boot Store. In Saint Joe tickets can purchased at The Gas Station and in Gainesville at Zimmerer Kubota.

Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 12. Tickets at the gate are $15 for adults and $10 for children. Children five and under are free.

Proceeds from concessions will help the Saint Jo Riding Club Arena support community projects and provide area students with scholarships.

