Oral surgery practice makes big change; Marquis Center is now Doctors Implants

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -The longest standing oral surgery practice in Wichita Falls is making a big change. After nearly 50 years, the Marquis Center has decided to change its name to Doctors Implants, all to better represent what they do.

While the name has changed, the location and doctors that patients have come to know and trust aren’t going anywhere. Now, they have an image that matches their practice.

“When you are choosing a procedure like this, the doctor is the most important thing,” Dr. Andrew Mueller, owner of Doctors Implants said. “We felt like Doctors Implants, having the best doctors who primarily focus on dental implants was a better reflective of what we do.”

Dental implant surgery replaces tooth roots with metal, screw-like posts and replaces damaged or missing teeth with artificial teeth that look and function much like real ones; essentially a major upgrade from dentures.

“Everything has been digitally designed, their new smile has been digitally designed ahead of time,” Dr. Mueller said. “After surgery they sit in a recovery room and we finish with 3D printers. We modify the design to exactly where their dental implants are. They leave with a beautiful set of screwed in teeth that looks exactly like a beautiful perfect smile.”

They call it the 6-hour smile because no matter the condition you are in when you arrive, a stunning smile is guaranteed.

“I see patients for consults every week almost every day who are told that they are not a candidate for the procedure,” Dr. Mueller said. “They don’t have enough bone, maybe you have a medical history that is too complex. While we take every case very seriously and with caution, we have actually never turned a patient down for this procedure.”

Dr. Mueller says this is what makes Doctors Implants special, not only have they not turned anyone away, but they have a perfect track record.

“We successfully treated 3,000 people with this procedure and 100% of them have screwed in teeth today,” Dr. Mueller said.

Dr. Mueller says he and his staff continue to strive to get better each and every day to provide their patients with the best care possible.

“Come in and talk to us for a consultation so we can talk you through whatever concerns you have,” Dr. Mueller said. “We believe and I am confident that we are the absolute best at this. We are the people you go to if you have a hard case, if you have an easy case and want it done right. If you have a complication this is where you go.”

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.