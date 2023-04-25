Rain and Storm Chances

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Scattered showers and possible stronger storms will increase Tuesday afternoon, night, and Wednesday. The stronger storms will produce very hail rain and large hailstones. Highs both days will be in the 60s. Thursday looks like a better day with rain chances shifting eastward and highs back up close to 70. Another front arrives Friday, with blustery north winds and another little drop in temperatures for part of the weekend.

