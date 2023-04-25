Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Rain and Storm Chances

A slow-moving storm system brings an increased chance for rain and storms.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Scattered showers and possible stronger storms will increase Tuesday afternoon, night, and Wednesday. The stronger storms will produce very hail rain and large hailstones. Highs both days will be in the 60s. Thursday looks like a better day with rain chances shifting eastward and highs back up close to 70. Another front arrives Friday, with blustery north winds and another little drop in temperatures for part of the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD: Child dies following shooting on Featherston
Shooting on Featherston
Shooting on Featherston sends one to the hospital
.
Throckmorton CISD receives mass casualty threat
Jaime Clark, Henrietta ISD superintendent finalist
Henrietta ISD names superintendent finalist
The homicide is currently under investigation and more information will be released when it...
Rockwall PD search for potential victims from Lawton, Oklahoma

Latest News

Rain and Storms into Wednesday
Rain and Storms into Wednesday
Rain chances continue this week
Rainy, cooler for much of the work week
weather
Rain chances continue this week