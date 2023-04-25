Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Severe weather is possible Wednesday

By Garrett James
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 68° with scattered thunderstorms becoming possible in the afternoon. A few of these storms could become severe. Hail and high winds will be the primary threats. However, an isolated spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 52° with thunderstorms continuing. Wednesday, we will have a high of 66° with thunderstorm chances continuing. Severe thunderstorms are anticipated once again. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 49° with thunderstorms continuing. Thursday, we will have a high of 70° with a slight chance for rain in the morning hours. Thursday night, we will have a low of 47° with mostly clear.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

.
Throckmorton CISD receives mass casualty threat
Jaime Clark, Henrietta ISD superintendent finalist
Henrietta ISD names superintendent finalist
Throckmorton County
A Throckmorton parent speaks out after threat made to Throckmorton CISD
WFPD: Child dies following shooting on Featherston
Betty Glover will retire from her grocery checking job at WinCo just weeks before her 92nd...
Woman, 91, raises nearly $60,000 for retirement on GoFundMe

Latest News

Rain and Storms into Wednesday
Rain and Storm Chances
Rain and Storms into Wednesday
Rain and Storms into Wednesday
weather
Severe weather is possible Wednesday
Rain chances continue this week