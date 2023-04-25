Severe weather is possible Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Tuesday, we will have a high of 68° with scattered thunderstorms becoming possible in the afternoon. A few of these storms could become severe. Hail and high winds will be the primary threats. However, an isolated spin-up tornado cannot be ruled out. Tuesday night, we will have a low of 52° with thunderstorms continuing. Wednesday, we will have a high of 66° with thunderstorm chances continuing. Severe thunderstorms are anticipated once again. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 49° with thunderstorms continuing. Thursday, we will have a high of 70° with a slight chance for rain in the morning hours. Thursday night, we will have a low of 47° with mostly clear.

