A Throckmorton parent speaks out after threat made to Throckmorton CISD

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A threat of a mass casualty event led Throckmorton’s Sheriff’s Office to arrest a juvenile in Throckmorton. School district officials informed the sheriff’s office about the the threat Sunday afternoon.

The suspect was arrested with no incident. This news left one parent shocked.

“It’s shocking to be in a town of this size where you pretty much know everyone,” said Brady Ash, parent of students at Throckmorton CISD.

Ash has two children who attend Throckmorton CISD and quickly became aware of the situation. Sheriff Doc Wigington of Throckmorton County said the information they received was credible and viable.

Ash spent time Monday morning, talking to his kids about the situation.

“We don’t need to throw threats out there or say things that out of anger frustration that we don’t mean because it affects other peoples lives,” added Ash.

The parent of the suspect, turned over firearms to the sheriff’s office.

“Every threat to harm, has to be taken seriously. When you take something that has access to, to possibly do harm if they don’t have access to it then it’s a lot less likely that anyone can do harm,” said Sheriff Doc Wigington.

Ash calls Throckmorton a village that pours into each other and their students.

“It’s concerning to learn that there are these issues that generally happen in more metropolitan areas or you know affecting rural America,” explains Ash.

Throckmorton CISD sent out an email to parents about the incident Sunday night via email. Parents believe the information was still not enough. Charles Mims, the superintendent of the Throckmorton CISD was unavailable to speak on camera but said they are taking responsibility for the lack of communication, and they’re addressing this immediately.

“My job is going to be protecting the citizens and especially the students of both campuses in this county,” said Sheriff Wigington.

