Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

A Throckmorton parent speaks out after threat made to Throckmorton CISD

Throckmorton County
Throckmorton County(KAUZ)
By Chantale Belefanti
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 7:43 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A threat of a mass casualty event led Throckmorton’s Sheriff’s Office to arrest a juvenile in Throckmorton. School district officials informed the sheriff’s office about the the threat Sunday afternoon.

The suspect was arrested with no incident. This news left one parent shocked.

“It’s shocking to be in a town of this size where you pretty much know everyone,” said Brady Ash, parent of students at Throckmorton CISD.

Ash has two children who attend Throckmorton CISD and quickly became aware of the situation. Sheriff Doc Wigington of Throckmorton County said the information they received was credible and viable.

Ash spent time Monday morning, talking to his kids about the situation.

“We don’t need to throw threats out there or say things that out of anger frustration that we don’t mean because it affects other peoples lives,” added Ash.

The parent of the suspect, turned over firearms to the sheriff’s office.

“Every threat to harm, has to be taken seriously. When you take something that has access to, to possibly do harm if they don’t have access to it then it’s a lot less likely that anyone can do harm,” said Sheriff Doc Wigington.

Ash calls Throckmorton a village that pours into each other and their students.

“It’s concerning to learn that there are these issues that generally happen in more metropolitan areas or you know affecting rural America,” explains Ash.

Throckmorton CISD sent out an email to parents about the incident Sunday night via email. Parents believe the information was still not enough. Charles Mims, the superintendent of the Throckmorton CISD was unavailable to speak on camera but said they are taking responsibility for the lack of communication, and they’re addressing this immediately.

“My job is going to be protecting the citizens and especially the students of both campuses in this county,” said Sheriff Wigington.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WFPD: Child dies following shooting on Featherston
Shooting on Featherston
Shooting on Featherston sends one to the hospital
.
Throckmorton CISD receives mass casualty threat
Jaime Clark, Henrietta ISD superintendent finalist
Henrietta ISD names superintendent finalist
The homicide is currently under investigation and more information will be released when it...
Rockwall PD search for potential victims from Lawton, Oklahoma

Latest News

Petrolia ISD coach, Patrick Joe Maxwell, Jr.
Funeral service for Petrolia ISD coach to be held
MSU Texas counseling center upgrades
Midwestern State’s counseling center is making upgrades to meet students needs
Pressed Dry Cleaners offering free graduation cleaning
Pressed Dry Cleaners offering free graduation cleaning
.
Windthorst ISD finds itself in a unique predicament for upcoming school board election