WFPD arrest suspected car burglar

HWICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - 19-year-old Ethan Ramirez was arrested and charged with four counts of Burglary of Vehicles and Evading Arrest/Detention on Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Wichita Falls Police Department, officers were patrolling the area of Mount Scott Drive and Matterhorn Drive around 4:00 a.m. Tuesday morning due to an increase of vehicle burglaries in the area.

Officers saw a man walking in the area while carrying a backpack. The officers eventually drove to the 4000 block of Matterhorn Drive and saw an activated dome light of a Toyota Tundra in the driveway of a residence. The officers approached the driveway and saw someone in the passenger seat of a Toyota Sequoia parked next to the Tundra, according to WFPD.

The officers confronted Ramirez, and said he was the same man they saw earlier. He ran from officers but was caught soon afterward. Ramirez was searched after the arrest. Officers said they found items on Ramirez and inside of his backpack that came from the Tundra and the Sequoia.

According to WFPD, the officers found two other vehicles that were also burglarized on Matterhorn Drive. The property found on Ramirez connected him to all four vehicles. He was booked into Wichita County Jail. At the time this story was posted, his bond had not been posted.

