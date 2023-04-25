YMCA helping to prevent child sexual abuse

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The YMCA is having a child sexual abuse campaign starting April 24th-April 28th.

The Y hopes to educate parents and kids on the signs of sexual abuse and abuse in general to combat the problem.

School will be ending for many kids across the country within a few months. This will lead to summer programs and events filling up, which means more access to kids. Furthermore, more kids will be on social media which will make them more vulnerable to abuse.

“Whenever there is more access, we know there is more risk. So, for us it’s just providing parents more resources and tools to hopefully eliminate child safety abuse and sexual abuse for children. So our goal is to always provide resources and make kids and parents more educated” CEO of Downtown Wichita Falls, AJ Hernandez said.

This is the third year the Y in Wichita Falls has implemented the program and with the child trafficking’ problem going on specifically in Texas, they know there is a need for this campaign.

