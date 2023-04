HEADLINE: Clay County Commissioner passes away

CLAY COUNTY, Texas (KAUZ) - Clay County Precinct 1 Commissioner Richard Lowery has passed away, according to Clay County Judge Mike Campbell.

Campbell said Lowery has worked for Clay County since March 1998 and began serving as Commissioner of Precinct 1 in January 2017.

Lowery’s visitation will be at 6:00 p.m. at Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta. His service will be Saturday, April 29, at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Byers.

