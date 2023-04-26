Coach Pat Maxwell honored at funeral

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Petrolia CISD baseball coach, Patrick Joe Maxwell, Jr’s life was celebrated at Our Lady Queen Peace Catholic Church on April 25th.

Coach Maxwell was involved in a head on collision that resulted in him losing his life on the scene. Maxwell was just 53 years old and had two daughters with his wife of twenty-three years Barbara Kajs.

The funeral saw loved ones and friends come out to show their support in honor of this community legend.

“We lost one of the good ones and it sucks, it really does” family friends Kaden Kavanaugh said.

Kavanaugh was the manager for Maxwell during his last year at Godley High School. Coach Maxwell started his coaching and teaching career at Petrolia High School from 1999 until 2002. From 2002 until 2012 he was a teacher and baseball coach at Archer City High School where he took the Wildcat Baseball team to their first State Championship in 2007.

He then went on to Godley High School from 2012 until 2019. He led Godley to to their first ever State Baseball tournament in 2018. In 2019, his journey came full circle when he returned to Petrolia and led the pirates to the playoffs for the first time since 2012. He achieved a milestone 400 wins in his coaching career.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.