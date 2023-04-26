Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Couple arrested after 3-year-old goes to school with makeup over black eye, deputies say

Ray Matherne Jr. and Amber Doiron were arrested on suspicion of cruelty to juveniles after a...
Ray Matherne Jr. and Amber Doiron were arrested on suspicion of cruelty to juveniles after a child allegedly showed up to school with a black eye covered in makeup, according to Lafourche Parish deputies.(LPSO)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAYOU BLUE, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Deputies in south Louisiana have arrested a couple on accusations one of them punched a 3-year-old boy then sent him to school with makeup covering his black eye.

Ray Matherne Jr., 27, and Amber Doiron, 28, were arrested Friday, according to Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre. Deputies say they were called to a Head Start location that morning regarding a 3-year-old boy who arrived with a black eye covered by makeup, as well as marks on his neck and arm.

After investigation, detectives believe that two days prior, Matherne struck the 3-year-old, causing a black eye, and Doiron grabbed the boy, causing the marks on his neck and arm.

Deputies say the couple used makeup to try to conceal the child’s black eye, WVUE reports.

Both Matherne and Doiron were booked into the Lafourche Parish jail on one count of cruelty to a juvenile.

Matherne was released Saturday morning after posting a $50,000 bail, while Doiron remained in custody on a $50,000 bail, as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Patterson
Former Wichita Falls dealership president booked on new charges
WFPD arrest suspected car burglar
WFPD arrest suspected car burglar
Throckmorton County
A Throckmorton parent speaks out after threat made to Throckmorton CISD
Petrolia CISD baseball coach, Patrick Joe Maxwell, Jr’s life was celebrated at Our Lady Queen...
Coach Pat Maxwell honored at funeral
Jaime Clark, Henrietta ISD superintendent finalist
Henrietta ISD names superintendent finalist

Latest News

Alan Kurt Rillema is shown in a mug shot. He is accused of two rapes in two states over two...
Coffee cup DNA links man to decades-old rape cases, authorities say
FILE - In this July 3, 2014, file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the...
UK blocks Microsoft’s Activision deal over competition fears
Pope Francis sits on the altar in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican during the Easter Sunday...
Pope allows women to vote at upcoming meeting of bishops for 1st time
President Joe Biden and South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol pause after laying a wreath as...
US to send nuclear ballistic submarines to Korean Peninsula
FILE - This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Fate of Oklahoma death row inmate rests with parole board