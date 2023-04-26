Details released about Anthony Patterson’s new charges

CONTENT WARNING: This story details allegations of sexual assault where the victims are children. This story contains details that some viewers may find disturbing.

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Court documents are shedding some light on new charges against Anthony Patterson. The former car dealership president was rebooked into the Wichita County Jail on Tuesday.

Patterson was booked on one count of sexual performance by a child under 14 and four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. These charges stem from his original case based on alleged incidents that took place in November 2017. The alleged victims were sisters who were 8 years old and 10 years old at the time.

According to court documents, an investigator with the district attorney’s office had a follow-up interview with one of the victims on April 13. At the time these alleged incidents took place, the child was 8 years old. The victim is now 14 years old.

The interviewer stated in the arrest affidavit that based on his training and experience, it is common for victims of sexual abuse to give additional details of their abuse as time passes.

During the interview, the victim went over the details of the November 2017 incident. The victim and her sister were accompanied by co-defendant Jandreani Bell. They were brought to Wichita Falls from Vernon and taken to Patterson’s home.

At the home, both victims reportedly told investigators they were instructed to undress and get into a jacuzzi tub with Bell. According to court documents, Patterson asked about getting into the tub with the victims but never got in. Patterson brought them towels and they were told to get out and go into his bedroom. Patterson was undressed and laid face down on the bed, according to the victim.

Bell told the victims to rub lotion on Patterson’s arm. The victim told the investigator that Patterson then rolled over on his back and told the victim to touch his genitals, to which she said no. But the victim went on to say that Bell made her sister touch Patterson inappropriately. Bell gave both of the children $10 each after the incident and told them both not to say anything.

On April 18, the older sister, who was 10 years old at the time, was also brought in for a follow-up interview. The victim is now 16 years old. She went over the same November 2017 incident with the interviewer.

During the incident, the victim said Bell told her to, “do what Anthony tells them to do.” The victim described inappropriate sexual acts done to her that were initiated by Patterson, according to court documents.

This victim also said she was given $10 by Bell following the incident. According to the arrest warrant, she and Bell went back to Patterson’s home a second time during Christmas break of 2017.

During this incident, the victim said Patterson instructed her to take off her clothing. The victim said she was, again, sexually assaulted by Patterson. The victim told investigators she was taken back to Vernon. When she got home, she was confronted by her mother about where she had been and what she was doing.

The victim said she was tired and it was very late and she did not speak with her mother that night. The next day, the victim confided in her mother about the incident.

No details about the sexual assault were included in the victim’s previous forensic interview. But court documents state the victim has been in counseling for a long period of time as a result of this investigation. Investigators stated in the arrest warrant that the victim’s age at the time of the incident explains the delayed outcry or details of sexual abuse.

Patterson is being held in Wichita County Jail on a combined $2,500,000 bond. Stick with News Channel 6 on this developing story.

