Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

North Dakota limits bathroom use for transgender people

FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in...
FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in Bismarck, N.D. Burgum signed a bill Monday that limits access to bathrooms, locker rooms and shower rooms for transgender and gender-nonconforming people in several state facilities. (Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - North Dakota’s Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed a bill Monday that limits access to bathrooms, locker rooms and shower rooms for transgender and gender-nonconforming people in several state facilities.

That includes dorms and living facilities controlled by the state board of higher education, penitentiaries and correctional facilities for youths and adults.

Restrooms and shower rooms at these facilities would be designated for use exclusively for males or exclusively for females. Transgender or gender-nonconforming people would need to get approval from a staff member at the facility to use the restroom or shower room of their choice.

The bill had passed the House and Senate with veto-proof majorities.

The American Civil Liberties Union has said that so far this year, more than 450 bills attacking the rights of transgender people have been introduced in state legislatures.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Patterson
Former Wichita Falls dealership president booked on new charges
WFPD arrest suspected car burglar
WFPD arrest suspected car burglar
Throckmorton County
A Throckmorton parent speaks out after threat made to Throckmorton CISD
Petrolia CISD baseball coach, Patrick Joe Maxwell, Jr’s life was celebrated at Our Lady Queen...
Coach Pat Maxwell honored at funeral
Two men burglarize Otto’s Grocery
Two men burglarize Otto’s Grocery

Latest News

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson speaks during an interview in his office Wednesday, April...
Asa Hutchinson formally launches 2024 campaign in Arkansas
FILE - In this July 3, 2014, file photo, the Microsoft Corp. logo is displayed outside the...
UK blocks Microsoft-Activision gaming deal, biggest in tech
In the new and final trailer for “The Flash,” viewers are getting a deeper look at Michael...
New trailer for ‘The Flash’ shows more of Michael Keaton’s iconic Batman
After missing a few games due to a dispute with the league, Chase Carnley is allowed on the...
Softball coach in wheelchair allowed to pitch again after being forced to stop