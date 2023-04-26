Email City Guide
Severe weather is possible Wednesday

By Garrett James
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:30 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Wednesday, we will have a high of 63° with thunderstorm chances continuing. Severe thunderstorms are anticipated once again. Hail and high winds will still be the primary threats. However, an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out of the forecast. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 51° with thunderstorms continuing. Rain chances will start diminishing by Thursday morning. Thursday, we will have a high of 73° with a slight chance for rain in the morning hours. Thursday night, we will have a low of 48° with mostly clear skies.

