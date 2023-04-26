Stormy Wednesday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An area of strong storms with heavy downpours, gusty winds, and small hail will be possible Wednesday morning, lingering into the early parts of the afternoon. The overall severe threat will be low with this round of storms, but some flooding can’t be ruled out. There may be another round of storms across parts of the region during the afternoon and at night. The greatest threat for any strong storms with this activity will mainly be south of us. The rain and storms should be gone for Thursday with some nicer weather until our next front brings more rain chances our way Friday night and Saturday.

