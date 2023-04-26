Two men burglarize Otto’s Grocery

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department is asking for help finding the two men involved in an armed robbery Sunday night.

Officers responded to Otto’s Grocery on April 23 at 9 p.m.

Two man entered the store with handguns and robbed the store employee while two customers were also in the business.

If you have any information about the crime, you are asked to call WFPD Crime Stoppers at 940-322-9888 or the WFPD non-emergency line at 940-720-5000.

