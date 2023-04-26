Email City Guide
WFISD awards teacher of the year

Two teachers awarded at Wichita Falls ISD Teacher of the Year Banquet
By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls ISD awarded the Teacher of the Year on April 25.

Two teachers, out of 26 teachers selected by their peers as campus teacher of the year, were awarded the Teacher of the Year for both elementary and secondary teachers.

The Elementary Teacher of the Year award went to Shelly Hutchins. “I’m just so excited that my peers nominated me from my campus and to be selected teacher of the year for elementary. I really don’t have words I’m so excited that my family and friends were here to celebrate with me,” Hutchins said.

Elizabeth Burkum was awarded secondary teacher of the year. “I feel very humbled because I was not expecting to get teacher of the year at all. There’s a bunch of wonderful educators being represented here today and you’re only as strong as your weakest link and I’m very shocked but excited to be given this honor,” Burkum said.

Congratulations to all of the other teachers who were honored at the banquet. Combined, they have over 364 years of teaching experience.

Mrs. Hutchins and Mrs. Burkham will now advance to the regional competition.

