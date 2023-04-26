Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Wichita Falls man dead after motorcycle crash

(kauz)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - One man is dead after a wreck on Tuesday afternoon at an intersection of Business 287.

The victim was identified as 64-year-old Jerry Don Wilcox.

According to Department of Public Safety Sgt. Marc Couch, a GMC Yukon was turning left onto North Peterson Road and failed to yield the right of way to Wilcox, who was driving west on Business 287.

Wilcox attempted to stop but struck the GMC Yukon. Wilcox was taken to United Regional and later died, according to DPS.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Patterson
Former Wichita Falls dealership president booked on new charges
WFPD arrest suspected car burglar
WFPD arrest suspected car burglar
Throckmorton County
A Throckmorton parent speaks out after threat made to Throckmorton CISD
Petrolia CISD baseball coach, Patrick Joe Maxwell, Jr’s life was celebrated at Our Lady Queen...
Coach Pat Maxwell honored at funeral
Two men burglarize Otto’s Grocery
Two men burglarize Otto’s Grocery

Latest News

Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative discuss the Amo Leer Program
Zavala Hispanic Cultural Initiative discusses the Amo Leer Program
Richard Lowery
Clay County Commissioner passes away
Two men burglarize Otto’s Grocery
Two men burglarize Otto’s Grocery
Petrolia CISD baseball coach, Patrick Joe Maxwell, Jr’s life was celebrated at Our Lady Queen...
Coach Pat Maxwell honored at funeral