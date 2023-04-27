Better Business Bureau conducts study on timeshares

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau has conducted a study on timeshares and vacation clubs. The study comes after numerous complaints from consumers.

“The Better Business Bureau wanted to do an in-depth study into this industry primarily because between 2020 and 2022 we received 30,000 complaints on travel related industry with most of those being against timeshare companies and vacation clubs” CEO of Better Business Bureau in Wichita Falls, Monica Horton said.

Consumers should take a step back when approached by these people or companies to do their research.

“Ethical companies will give you time to make the decision while others will pressure you to decide on the spot,” Monica Horton said.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.