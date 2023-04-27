Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Better Business Bureau conducts study on timeshares

After 30,000 complaints from 2020 to 2022, a study revealed some shocking results
By Ernest Strawther III
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Better Business Bureau has conducted a study on timeshares and vacation clubs. The study comes after numerous complaints from consumers.

“The Better Business Bureau wanted to do an in-depth study into this industry primarily because between 2020 and 2022 we received 30,000 complaints on travel related industry with most of those being against timeshare companies and vacation clubs” CEO of Better Business Bureau in Wichita Falls, Monica Horton said.

Consumers should take a step back when approached by these people or companies to do their research.

“Ethical companies will give you time to make the decision while others will pressure you to decide on the spot,” Monica Horton said.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls man dead after motorcycle crash
Anthony Patterson
Details released about Anthony Patterson’s new charges
Anthony Patterson
Former Wichita Falls dealership president booked on new charges
Possible Shooting Leads to One Dead
Possible Shooting Leaves One Dead
Richard Lowery
Clay County Commissioner passes away

Latest News

Sheppard Air Force Base is gearing up to start a new healthcare system called MHS Genesis on...
Sheppard Air Force Base implementing new health system
texoma wheat farm
Recent rainfall helps wheat crop
Fire at bookstore injures 1
Fire at bookstore injures 1
Joe Helms
Gold-Burg ISD announces death of former coach