Child Care Partners to host Mother’s Day luncheon

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Pam Hughes Pak with Child Care Partners of Wichita Falls joined us in the studio on Thursday to talk about the Mother’s Day luncheon on May 12.

The Arthur B Williams Luncheon will be held at The Forum at 11:30 a.m.

The luncheon while honoring mothers across Texoma, also honors Arthur B. Williams, a mother inducted into the North Texas Women’s Hall of Fame, and former Child Care Partners board member.

More information on the luncheon can be found here.

