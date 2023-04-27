Comparison of crime rates from 2022 and 2023
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department shared the January through April crime rate numbers for a comparison between 2022 and 2023.
|Crime
|2022
|2023
|Robberies
|6
|16
|Sexual Assaults
|28
|46
|Vehicle Burglaries
|130
|111
|Vehicle Thefts
|97
|56
|Theft and Larceny Related
|393
|310
“We’ve recently had a lot of vehicle burglaries going on and so what we do is we try to take initiative and stop those and sure enough we had two officers who catch a vehicle burglary just the other morning that was broken into at least four cars that we know of so far they were able to catch him in the act,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper said. “We look for information from the community and information from other informants that might be able to give us details and on who are the people that are involved in them so.”
