Comparison of crime rates from 2022 and 2023

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department shared the January through April crime rate numbers for a comparison between 2022 and 2023.

Crime 2022 2023 Robberies 6 16 Sexual Assaults 28 46 Vehicle Burglaries 130 111 Vehicle Thefts 97 56 Theft and Larceny Related 393 310

“We’ve recently had a lot of vehicle burglaries going on and so what we do is we try to take initiative and stop those and sure enough we had two officers who catch a vehicle burglary just the other morning that was broken into at least four cars that we know of so far they were able to catch him in the act,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper said. “We look for information from the community and information from other informants that might be able to give us details and on who are the people that are involved in them so.”

