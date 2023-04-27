Fire at bookstore injures 1

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Fire Department was sent to a vehicle fire at a bookshop around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 27.

The fire was located on the 3000 block of Call Field Road in Wichita Falls.

Our crew on the scene, saw one person from the home near the bookshop being put into an ambulance.

WFFD Assistant Fire Marshal Eddie Mawson said it was an electrical fire and that the person transported to the hospital was due to chest pain.

The fire caused around $50,000 worth of damage according to Mawson.

