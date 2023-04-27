Foreign Exchange Student gets accepted into Harvard Summer Academy

Archer City, Texas (KAUZ) - Archer City High School senior, Iryna Hotsuliak is a foreign exchange student who recently got accepted into Harvard University’s Pre-med Foundations of Biology and Chemistry Academy.

Hotsuliak came to Archer City, Texas in August of 2021 with the International Student Exchange Program. She won the prestigious FLEX scholarship through the U.S. State Department for a school year in the U.S.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February of 2022, which caused Ira to stay in Texas for safety. Her family remains in Ukraine although the fighting still taking place there.

“My family is my motivation cause in this situation, in the current events that are happening in my country, this is probably one of the few things that can make them happy and proud of me” said Iryna Hotsuliak.

Carrie Vandiver is Ira’s host mom here in the U.S. Ira won a scholarship for the summer program and needs to raise $3,500 to help her get there.

If you want to reach out and help, contact Carrie Vandiver at cjnvandiver@gmail.com. You can also donate to Carrie’s Venmo account at CarrieNolan1.

