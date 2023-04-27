Email City Guide
Gold-Burg ISD announces death of former coach

Joe Helms
Joe Helms(Gold-Burg ISD Facebook)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Former Gold-Burg ISD coach, Joe Helms has passed away, according to a Facebook post made by the district.

Gold-Burg ISD said Helms passed away on April 25 after a long battle with cancer.

School leaders said Helms retired from Gold-Burg ISD in May 2022, after a 27-year career as an educator, administrator, and football coach.

Gold-Burg ISD said they will always remember the great impact he had on their students and athletic program.

