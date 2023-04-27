A Little Break Before More Rain Chances

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Most of the rain is gone with slightly milder weather expected for Thursday as we see a little more sun. A few brief showers can’t be ruled out, but measurable rainfall isn’t really expected. Highs will be in the 60s and to near 70. Friday will be a little warmer as highs get into the 70s, but another front arrives in the afternoon with thunderstorms especially across the eastern half of the areal. Some of these could be strong producing large hail stones once again. Gusty north winds and more showers are expected Friday night and moving out for the weekend.

