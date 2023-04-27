Possible Shooting Leaves One Dead

Email City Guide
Possible Shooting Leads to One Dead(KAUZ)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 8:07 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Earlier this morning, there was a possible shooting that happened around 4 A.M. outside of Fall Transport on the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

Our crew was on the scene as they saw one body lying on the ground in a result of one person dead. We will reach out to WFPD to get more information.

Stick with six as this is a developing story.

