Possible Shooting Leaves One Dead

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Earlier this morning, there was a possible shooting that happened around 4 A.M. outside of Fall Transport on the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr Blvd.

Our crew was on the scene as they saw one body lying on the ground in a result of one person dead. We will reach out to WFPD to get more information.

Stick with six as this is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.