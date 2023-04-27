Recent rainfall helps wheat crop

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texoma farmers have seen better years when it comes to weather conditions.

David Graf, agent of agriculture and natural resources, said a lot of crops didn’t make it to harvest due to little rain, high temperatures, and winds.

“It just got really hot and dry and most of the plants burned up. We just weren’t able to have corn or cotton. Almost maybe 5% of the cotton last year was harvested. The other was just completely a loss and we just didn’t have hardly any forage that we could bail for hay to go into the winter,” Graf said.

Though the crops received rain this week, wheat farmer Dwayne Peirce said they’ll need to see a few more inches of rain for two reasons.

“Overall it was a good thing though it did bring some yield back that we might have lost if we didn’t get this rain it also helps the upcoming crops,” Peirce said.

Summer crops such as corn and grain have been or very soon will be planted therefore those crops are off to a good start but the rest depends on the next few weeks.

“We only have 50% of what the soil can hold for so we’re starting the year in a deficit which means we need timely rains and in sufficient amounts within the growing season for us to see the crops that we hope and desire for,” Peirce said.

