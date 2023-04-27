Sheppard Air Force Base implementing new health system

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Sheppard Air Force Base is gearing up to start a new healthcare system called MHS Genesis on June 3.

MHS Genesis will replace select Department of Defense legacy healthcare systems, including but not limited to AHLTA, the Composite Health Care System, inpatient, and components of the Theater Medical Information Program-Joint.

When fully deployed, MHS Genesis will provide a single health record for service members, veterans, and their families.

“It’s really important to inform our beneficiaries, to let them know what’s going on. To let them know that they will still get a high-quality of care and to be able to answer any questions, to alleviate concerns. When we think about we dealing with retirees, we’re dealing with folks on active duty and their families. These are important and so because healthcare is so important we want to make sure they understand what is happening so that they can be part of the change” Commander of the 82nd Medical Group, Felicia Burks said.

The D.O.D. hopes to have everyone fully converted by 2025.

