Amber McDaniel pleads guilty to charges related to son’s murder

Amber McDaniel
Amber McDaniel(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Amber McDaniel has pleaded guilty to both charges related to her son, Wilder McDaniel’s murder.

She entered the plea for Tampering with Evidence, a 3rd-degree felony, and Endangering a Child, a state jail felony on Friday. She faces two to 10 years in prison for the tampering charge and six to 24 months in state jail for the endangering charge.

According to the Wichita County District Attorney’s office, Amber McDaniel is eligible for probation on these charges. The prosecution and defense have agreed to move the venue for sentencing to another county, due to the publicity of this case.

James Staley III was found guilty of Capital Murder in Wilder’s death back in March. As mentioned during the trial, there is no plea agreement between the prosecution and McDaniel’s legal team. A jury will decide her punishment.

