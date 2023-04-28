Anthony Patterson trial delayed

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The trial date of Anthony Ryan Patterson has been delayed.

Patterson’s trial was originally set to begin on May 8, but after new charges were added to Patterson’s case his defense team put in a motion of continuance.

On Tuesday, Patterson was charged with one count of sexual performance by a child under 14 and four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. These charges stem from his original case based on alleged incidents that took place in November 2017. More details on Patterson’s new charges can be found here.

Patterson has since been released from the Wichita County Jail on a bond of $2,500,000.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.