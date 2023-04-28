Email City Guide
Breezy and Cool for Friday

Strong north winds behind a cool front by Friday afternoon.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our next front is set to arrive on Friday. Strong north winds will kick in behind the front by the afternoon, keeping temperatures on the cool side with highs in the 50s and 60s. There will also be areas of showers around during the afternoon and at night. Skies should clear on Saturday with a return of nicer conditions, although it will still be a bit breezy.

