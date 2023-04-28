Breezy and Cool for Friday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our next front is set to arrive on Friday. Strong north winds will kick in behind the front by the afternoon, keeping temperatures on the cool side with highs in the 50s and 60s. There will also be areas of showers around during the afternoon and at night. Skies should clear on Saturday with a return of nicer conditions, although it will still be a bit breezy.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.