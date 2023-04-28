Deputy is looking for his forever home

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Diann Bowman with Wichita Falls Animal Services joined us in the studio with a sweet little puppy, for Pet of the Week.

Deputy is about 8 to 9 weeks old. He is a fluffy puppy.

If you’re interested in adopting Deputy, call the Animal Services Center at (940) 761-7824.

Animal Services can be found at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The adoption fee is $40, covering essential vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping, and a city license.

