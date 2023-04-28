Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Deputy is looking for his forever home

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Diann Bowman with Wichita Falls Animal Services joined us in the studio with a sweet little puppy, for Pet of the Week.

Deputy is about 8 to 9 weeks old. He is a fluffy puppy.

If you’re interested in adopting Deputy, call the Animal Services Center at (940) 761-7824.

Animal Services can be found at 1207 Hatton Road in Wichita Falls.

You have to be at least 18 years old to adopt an animal. The adoption fee is $40, covering essential vaccinations, flea and tick prevention, deworming, microchipping, and a city license.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Possible Shooting Leads to One Dead
Possible Shooting Leaves One Dead
Fire at bookstore injures 1
Fire at bookstore injures 1
Joe Helms
Gold-Burg ISD announces death of former coach
Anthony Patterson
Details released about Anthony Patterson’s new charges
Wichita Falls man dead after motorcycle crash

Latest News

Deputy is looking for his forever home
Deputy is looking for his forever home
Socks and Grey are looking for their forever homes
Socks and Grey are looking for their forever homes
Socks and Grey are looking for their forever homes
Socks and Grey are looking for their forever homes
Izzy is looking for her forever home
Izzy is looking for her forever home