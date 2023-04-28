Holliday ISD could get $40 million bond if passed by voters

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - During this election, the Holliday ISD school community could vote for a bond that would the district $40.8 million. There are three propositions on the ballot. Proposition A, $6.4 million provides a new baseball and softball complex. Proposition B, $29.7 million allows more space for the elementary, middle, and high school buildings. Proposition C is $4.7 million, which would add upgrades to the Eagle Stadium and Don Lucky Field.

“A lot of the improvements are gonna be for generations to come that are going to be able to utilize the facilities,” said Kyle Atwood, athletic coach at Holliday ISD.

Atwood believes this would open up the opportunity for a better experience.

“When you’re looking at the athletic side of things there’s an opportunity for us to increase the size of our weight room. We’re currently in a weight room that’s right around 900 thousand square feet. At this time it can hold a little less than 40 kids,” said Atwood.

Football player Issac Villa, he thinks the upgrades would help him and his team to be better athletes.

“We constantly have rain issues and sometimes the weather can greatly affect all of this. So being able to come out here more and not being affected by such things would greatly help us. When you come here if you were to also see a great facility you could kind of put two and two together and be like this is where I need to be,” said Villa.

Regardless if the bond is passed or not, the athletes work hard but there’s no denying that Holliday ISD could use the bond.

“When we go to track meets, basketball games, football games, baseball games with these other facilities and you see their things you know, that’s obviously what the kids would want but our kids, haven’t complained one bit. They show up, they go to work no matter what our facilities are like currently. We’re going to get better each and every day,” added Atwood.

