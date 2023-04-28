Email City Guide
Missing Wichita Falls man found safe

Steven Mosher
Steven Mosher(WFPD)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man that was reported missing early Friday morning has been found safe.

69-year-old Steven Mosher was reported missing to local media around 4:30 a.m. WFPD said Mosher suffers from dementia and had not been seen since 2 p.m. Thursday after leaving his home. Officials said Mosher was found on Seymour Highway around 8 a.m.

