New United Supermarket store in WF to open soon

United Supermarket to open on Southwest Parkway and Kemp Boulevard
United Supermarket to open on Southwest Parkway and Kemp Boulevard
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The new United Supermarket store in Wichita Falls is set to open in about a month.

Corporate Engagement Director at The United Family, Nancy Sharp said the exact date will be released next week, along with more concrete plans.

While they were hoping to open sooner, Sharp said supply chain issues have made things challenging.

The new location will be on Southwest Parkway and Kemp Boulevard at the lot that used to house Cash Saver and Albertsons.

This store will be the fourth United Family location in Wichita Falls.

