Man arrested following shooting at Sun Valley Apartments

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita Falls man has been arrested in connection with a shooting at Sun Valley Apartments last week.

20-year-old Demijay Clark was arrested and charged with two counts of Aggravated Assault Causing Bodily Injury on Thursday.

Officers rushed to the apartments around 12:30 a.m. for calls of gunshots in the area.

According to court documents, officers found a white Chevy Suburban stopped in front of the apartments with multiple bullet holes. Two people were found shot on the scene. Both were taken to the hospital.

One of the victims told police that she and the other victim were at the apartments to sell marijuana to another woman.

The victim told detectives that the woman arrived with a man who was identified as Demijay Clark. She said Clark gave them money and they gave marijuana to Clark. But the victims noticed there was not enough money and asked for the rest. One of the victims said Clark threw the marijuana back at them and pulled out a handgun and began shooting. WFPD says Clark drove himself to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. After being discharged from the hospital, Clark was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault. At the time this article was published, he remained in the Wichita Co. Jail on a $100,000 bond.

