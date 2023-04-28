Email City Guide
Rusty is looking for his forever home

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week.

Alyssa Osterdock joined Emily’s Legacy Rescue in the studio to talk about Rusty.

There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical procedures and gives your future furball a microchip in case they ever get lost.

For more information, you can visit the Emily’s Legacy Rescue website or Facebook page.

