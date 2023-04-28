Student at Ben Franklin Elementary host Lemonade Day

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) -Students at Ben Franklin Elementary helped raise money for Lions’ Den, which is a closet that provides necessities to students in need.

ESL students were the ones who sold the lemonade and cookies. Students from different grade levels would come out at specific times to buy refreshments and take part in outdoor activities.

MSU Texas business students were present along with Wichita Falls High School Pals to give the kids a hand.

“I think its really cool to see young children waiting to raise money for a good cause. It was really fun teaching them some basics of business and to see them get excited about that. We want to encourage that excitement throughout their life or business” MSU business majors Anna Corry and Britney Nunez said.

