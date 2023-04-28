Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

Therapy K9 befriends polar bear at Columbus Zoo

A therapy K9 befriended a polar bear at the Columbus Zoo.
A therapy K9 befriended a polar bear at the Columbus Zoo.(Delaware County Sheriff's Office)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Police in Ohio said one of their therapy dogs just made a new friend while visiting the zoo.

In a Facebook post, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said therapy K9 Otto came face to face with a polar bear named Aurora.

Otto was at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium last week along with his handler, Deputy Cox, to meet up with a student enrolled in the career technical education program at the Delaware Area Career Center.

Police said a therapy K9 befriended a polar bear at the Columbus Zoo.
Police said a therapy K9 befriended a polar bear at the Columbus Zoo.(Delaware County Sheriff's Office)

The student, named Ashley, interviewed Deputy Cox for her senior capstone project.

That’s when Otto and Aurora encountered each other and allowed for the others to take photos of the special event.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls man dead after motorcycle crash
Anthony Patterson
Details released about Anthony Patterson’s new charges
Anthony Patterson
Former Wichita Falls dealership president booked on new charges
Possible Shooting Leads to One Dead
Possible Shooting Leaves One Dead
Richard Lowery
Clay County Commissioner passes away

Latest News

Ed Sheeran leaves federal court, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in New York. In a packed New York...
Ed Sheeran, on guitar, gets musical with a New York jury
The Better Business Bureau has conducted a study on timeshares and vacation clubs. The study...
Better Business Bureau conducts study on timeshares
Sheppard Air Force Base is gearing up to start a new healthcare system called MHS Genesis on...
Sheppard Air Force Base implementing new health system
Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Federalist Society Executive Branch Review...
Pence testifies before election probe grand jury: AP source