WFPD takes action against speeding in neighborhoods

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department has begun using methods to deter speeding in neighborhoods.

WFPD has begun installing speed radars on some neighborhood streets.

“I think taking care and watching our speed through the neighborhoods is a way we take care of one another. That’s what we want with the city as a family, taking care of one another. Be careful driving, especially through neighborhoods,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

Eipper said a good rule of thumb is to drive at 30 miles per hour when going through a neighborhood with no speed limit sign.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.