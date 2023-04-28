Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WFPD takes action against speeding in neighborhoods

By Spencer R. Smith
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Wichita Falls Police Department has begun using methods to deter speeding in neighborhoods.

WFPD has begun installing speed radars on some neighborhood streets.

“I think taking care and watching our speed through the neighborhoods is a way we take care of one another. That’s what we want with the city as a family, taking care of one another. Be careful driving, especially through neighborhoods,” Sgt. Charlie Eipper said.

Eipper said a good rule of thumb is to drive at 30 miles per hour when going through a neighborhood with no speed limit sign.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wichita Falls man dead after motorcycle crash
Anthony Patterson
Details released about Anthony Patterson’s new charges
Anthony Patterson
Former Wichita Falls dealership president booked on new charges
Possible Shooting Leads to One Dead
Possible Shooting Leaves One Dead
Richard Lowery
Clay County Commissioner passes away

Latest News

Holliday ISD
Holliday ISD could get $40 million bond if passed by voters
The Better Business Bureau has conducted a study on timeshares and vacation clubs. The study...
Better Business Bureau conducts study on timeshares
Sheppard Air Force Base is gearing up to start a new healthcare system called MHS Genesis on...
Sheppard Air Force Base implementing new health system
texoma wheat farm
Recent rainfall helps wheat crop