Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Alumni Association holds 12th annual event

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Alumni Association held its 12th Annual Golf Tournament fundraising event. The event was held at Champions Weeks Park and 36 teams participated in the event.

Treasurer of the Wichita County Sheriff Citizen Alumni Association, Warren Gardener said the event helps to support important projects they invest in.

“We have worked on the memorials of fallen deputies and volunteer firemen of Wichita County that are being erected at the law enforcement center. We are now in the process of putting in one of the painted horses and saddle to go with it. We support them in different ways,” said Gardener.

