Graham ISD to hold bond election May 6

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Graham ISD bond election has residents heading to polls to vote on campus upgrades.

The bond is set at $49.4 million and Superintendent Sonny Cruse said the scope of the project includes adding instructional wings in the new gym at Pioneer Elementary, tearing down Woodland Elementary and building a new one, as well as remodeling several areas within Graham Junior High such as the dining hall and the band hall.

“Then when everything is finished, we would take the Crestview Elementary and we would repurpose it for other district needs. For example, we would be able to offer district-operated daycare for our employees,” Cruse said.

Cruse said this will be very beneficial for staff members and this will allow them to staff more efficiently with the administration as they are currently understaffed.

Election day is set for May 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

North Central Texas College Graham campus

First United Methodist Church of Graham

First Baptist Church of Newcastle

Loving Volunteer Fire Department

Olney Library

