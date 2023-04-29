Email City Guide
Graham ISD to hold bond election May 6

By Priscilla Meza
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 7:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Graham ISD bond election has residents heading to polls to vote on campus upgrades.

The bond is set at $49.4 million and Superintendent Sonny Cruse said the scope of the project includes adding instructional wings in the new gym at Pioneer Elementary, tearing down Woodland Elementary and building a new one, as well as remodeling several areas within Graham Junior High such as the dining hall and the band hall.

“Then when everything is finished, we would take the Crestview Elementary and we would repurpose it for other district needs. For example, we would be able to offer district-operated daycare for our employees,” Cruse said.

Cruse said this will be very beneficial for staff members and this will allow them to staff more efficiently with the administration as they are currently understaffed.

Election day is set for May 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:

  • North Central Texas College Graham campus
  • First United Methodist Church of Graham
  • First Baptist Church of Newcastle
  • Loving Volunteer Fire Department
  • Olney Library

