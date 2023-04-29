Nicer for the Weekend

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Clouds will move out by Saturday with more in the way of sunshine for the weekend. North winds will remain gusty Saturday morning, but should improve some by the afternoon. It will be a warmer day with highs in the 60s and lower 70s. We should be well into the 70s for Sunday and 70s and 80s next week. There could be a few showers or storms around at times as we head into early Thursday.

