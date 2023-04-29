Nicer for the Weekend

Email City Guide
Our weather pattern is looking up for a change.
By Ken Johnson
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Clouds will move out by Saturday with more in the way of sunshine for the weekend. North winds will remain gusty Saturday morning, but should improve some by the afternoon. It will be a warmer day with highs in the 60s and lower 70s. We should be well into the 70s for Sunday and 70s and 80s next week. There could be a few showers or storms around at times as we head into early Thursday.

