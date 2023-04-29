Warmer with spotty storms late week

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After our recent cool stretch, temperatures look to take off in a hurry to start the week.

For the remainder of your Saturday, we’ll keep the sunshine through the evening along with a weakening wind. We’ll slide through the 60s through sunset and dip into the upper 40s by first thing Sunday morning.

The next couple of days are filled with sunshine, but one looks breezier than the other. Sunday, northeast winds may top 25 mph at times throughout the day as highs warm into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Expect less wind out of the east on Monday, but we’ll shave off a couple degrees into the mid 70s.

Tuesday’s another nice day, but you’ll notice the clouds streaming in throughout the day. We’ll be mostly cloudy by the afternoon, but we’ll remain dry. A stray storm chance exists during the evening hours, but more hit-or-miss storms will develop through the overnight into early on Wednesday morning.

We’ll quickly dry out on Wednesday morning and see a return to sunshine by the afternoon. Look for highs to leap back into the low to mid 80s.

Thursday and Friday look to be windy and hot with the chance for storms to bubble up during the afternoon hours. Both days, southwest winds will top 35 mph. Isolated storms will be possible, but we’re keeping chances low around 40% for now. We’ll be in the mid 80s on Thursday and climb into the lower 90s come Friday.

Next weekend looks sunny and quiet with highs in the mid 80s.

