Email City Guide
Email the Newsroom

WF stabbing leaves young woman in critical condition

mgn
mgn(MGN)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A young woman is in critical condition following a stabbing Friday night.

Wichita Falls police said the incident took place near Oriole Street around 7:15 p.m. Sgt. Hughes said the victim is in her 20s and showed up to the emergency room at United Regional with a stab wound to the chest.

No arrest have been made, but detectives are interviewing witnesses to get more information.

Stick with News Channel 6 as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Amber McDaniel
Amber McDaniel pleads guilty to charges related to son’s murder
Possible Shooting Leads to One Dead
Possible Shooting Leaves One Dead
Fire at bookstore injures 1
Fire at bookstore injures 1
WFPD takes action against speeding in neighborhoods
WFPD takes action against speeding in neighborhoods
Joe Helms
Gold-Burg ISD announces death of former coach

Latest News

Graham ISD to hold bond election May 6
Graham ISD to hold bond election May 6
Students at Ben Franklin Elementary helped raise money for Lions’ Den, which is a closet that...
Student at Ben Franklin Elementary host Lemonade Day
Wichita County
Wichita County Sheriff’s Office Citizen Alumni Association holds 12th annual event
United Supermarket to open on Southwest Parkway and Kemp Boulevard
New United Supermarket store in WF to open soon