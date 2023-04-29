WF stabbing leaves young woman in critical condition
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A young woman is in critical condition following a stabbing Friday night.
Wichita Falls police said the incident took place near Oriole Street around 7:15 p.m. Sgt. Hughes said the victim is in her 20s and showed up to the emergency room at United Regional with a stab wound to the chest.
No arrest have been made, but detectives are interviewing witnesses to get more information.
