WF stabbing leaves young woman in critical condition

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A young woman is in critical condition following a stabbing Friday night.

Wichita Falls police said the incident took place near Oriole Street around 7:15 p.m. Sgt. Hughes said the victim is in her 20s and showed up to the emergency room at United Regional with a stab wound to the chest.

No arrest have been made, but detectives are interviewing witnesses to get more information.

