Celebration for King of the Netherlands birthday held at SAFB(KAUZ Channel 6)
By Blake Hill
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Dutch airmen of the Royal Netherlands Air Force celebrated the 56th birthday of King Willem-Alexander at the Sheppard Air Force Base Event Center.

Being one of the 14 nations partnered with Sheppard, the RNAF uses this event to show off their Dutch heritage.

“What it is, is to celebrate the King’s birthday abroad, so we were throwing a big party with a live band, a DJ, with some food and drinks for everyone. And it’s kind of like the way we do it at home because of the King’s birthday everybody has a day off, and people across the street and are outside and just celebrating life in general,” senior national representative of the Netherlands Air Force, Neils Haarsma said.

The celebration had traditional Dutch food, live music and plenty to drink.

“Today is a day for us to showcase how much fun it is to be Dutch and to celebrate our king’s birthday and that we can really throw a party,” Haarsma said.

