Hotter temperatures help to bubble up storms

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Our week starts off quietly, but the heat and the storm chances will be on the rise.

This evening, we’ll see a few scattered clouds with temperatures sliding through the mid and upper 60s through sunset. A few clouds will linger overnight as temperatures will dip into the upper 40s by first thing Sunday morning.

The next couple of days are quiet with less wind and near average temperatures. Monday, we’ll see wall-to-wall sunshine with highs in the mid 70s. Tuesday, expect added clouds throughout the day with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Storm chances should hold off until late at night and linger into Wednesday morning.

We’ll quickly dry out on Wednesday morning and see a return to sunshine by the afternoon. Look for highs to leap back into the low to mid 80s.

Thursday looks to be windy and warmer with the chance for storms to bubble up during the afternoon hours. Southwest winds will top 35 mph. Isolated storms will be possible, but we’re keeping chances low around 40% for now. Thursday’s highs will be in the mid 80s. Come Friday, we’ll dry things out as the dryline swings through the region, cranking up the wind and the warmth. We’ll reach the lower 90s behind a southwest wind gusting to 35 mph.

Next weekend will introduce a few isolated shower chances with highs remaining in the mid to upper 80s.

