An update on the Wichita County courthouse construction

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - At the May 1 Wichita County Commissioner’s court meeting the county received and update on the courthouse and annex building construction from Commissioner Mark Beauchamp.

The construction has been taking place for over a year now, and Commissioner Beauchamp says they can finally see a light at the end of the tunnel.

“It’s been a huge challenge but we’re kind of seeing some light at the end of the tunnel, we’re making a lot of great moves to get everybody back in place,” Commissioner Beauchamp said.

The main elevators are getting an inspection on May 8, and if they pass the courthouse will be ADA accessible throughout the building for the first time in it’s century long history.

“We have an elevator inspection a week from today, after that we hope to be using both of our main elevators at the court house. It’s been a year and a half out of service, so we’re very excited to get those back online,” Commissioner Beauchamp said.

"We’re making a lot of great moves to get everybody back in place.”

It was Mar. 28 when a pipe ruptured on the fourth floor of the courthouse, resulting in water damage to offices and paperwork the county is required to keep preserved.

“Obviously, we had the big water problem a couple weeks ago, which were having to address,” said Commissioner Beauchamp. “Big thing that’s happening with that right now is we are building a temporary 30th district court that will end up becoming a court room, a permanent county court at law court room.”

The Wichita County tax office is also seeing updates as construction crews have finished removing tiles on the motor vehicle side of the building. Removing those tiles took longer than usual due to the asbestos used in the original flooring.

“We’ve finished up with the asbestos abatement on the motor vehicle side of the tax office. We’ll start construction, reconstruction of that as soon as we get the abatement containment out of the way,” Commissioner Beauchamp said.

